The Children Resource Centre (CRC) is busy with a campaign that will ensure the young ones of Mzansi have access to healthy and nutritional food. Marcus Solomon, chairperson of the CRC, said the Right of Food for Children campaign was launched in April and since then, 18 organisations from all over South Africa have joined in.

“There are far too many children in this country that are not getting the required nutrients they need from their meals,” he says. “This is mainly because of financial constraints where parents are not able to provide their children with three substantial meals a day. “Our campaign has many aspects to it and one of its main aims is to help the soup kitchens and community feeding schemes by providing substantial ingredients for the community.”

COMMITTED: Chair Solomon Marcus, who has been with the CRC since it was founded 40 years ago, added the campaign will also involve a push for the government to regulate food prices and the way products are advertised. “In many other countries around the world, they have bodies regulating the prices of food but here in South Africa, the food industry dictates the prices of basic food items such as oil and bread. “This needs to be regulated as it is important for people to have access to healthy food that they can use to create substantial meals.

“People have the right to live and not just survive.” He adds that right now the organisation is focusing on the child’s first 1000 days (3 years) as early childhood development is extremely important. “We are committed to seeing that every child can at least get 21 nutritious and substantial meals a week.”