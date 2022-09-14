Now you can make a wish, and the City of Cape Town might just make it come true. The City has kicked off Freedom to Wish, a campaign to help Capetonians enjoy and celebrate their city.

“The campaign will be implemented by Cape Town Tourism (CTT), the City’s official Destination Marketing Organisation, and is our way of thanking locals for making this the landmark destination that it is,” says Economic Growth Mayco member James Vos. “We are inviting everyone who lives in Cape Town to nominate themselves or a loved one to tell us the one thing you would love to experience in this city. “Whether it’s a stay at a 5-star hotel, a cooking class or paragliding over the mountains – we want to help make as many wishes as possible come true!”

He says the initiative ties into Find Your Freedom, CTT’s interactive concept wherein users choose an avatar for a virtual tour of Cape Town. You begin by choosing your character – a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer – and thereafter decide which part of Cape Town you’d like to experience through a series of first-person perspective videos. As a foodie, for example, you can pop into the award-winning La Colombe restaurant or join a local cooking class.