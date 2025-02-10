THE National Assembly’s portfolio committee on police het hulle hande afgewas of claims that it is behind alleged arrests of senior crime intelligence officers.

A message doing the rounds on social media platforms claims the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) issued arrest warrants against five senior police crime intelligence officers. The message had claimed that the portfolio committee was the complainant in the matter, but Ian Cameron, the chairperson of the portfolio committee stated that they had no such powers and mandate. Claiming that it’s all fake news, Cameron said he spoke to one of the members of the SA Police Service (SAPS), who was with a general mentioned in the message, and was told there was no raid or arrest as claimed.

He reports: ”There is a very strong attempt at the moment to create extreme doubt and destabilisation in the SAPS and I know that there are a lot of very serious problems, especially with regards to crime intelligence. "But I believe too that the people who are writing these things are people who are trying stop their departmental hearings from going ahead and their disciplinary processes and some, unfortunately, even criminal charges from being investigated.” According to Cameron, the claims about one of the generals mentioned in the message were laughable.

He adds: ”There is no sense in it.“ The National Assembly’s portfolio committee has distanced itself from purported arrests of senior crime intelligence officers this week. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Last month, the portfolio committee identified crime intelligence as a critical pillar of proactive policing, and welcomed steps undertaken by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to review the division. It expressed concern about constant infighting within crime intelligence.