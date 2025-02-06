A SURGE in gang violence on the Cape Flats has crime activists calling for military intervention. The recent killings of an alleged gang boss in front of Brackenfell police station, the murder of a man outside Athlone Magistrates Court, three murders by a Delft “vigilante” and the shooting of Heideveld teen State witness of a murder have hit the headlines this week.

In Westridge, Mitchells Plain, three people were shot at on Tuesday night. One died, another was wounded, and another escaped unscathed. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Mitchells Plain police are investigating a murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 10pm in front of a premises in Bellingham Street. He reports: “It is said that the deceased was standing and talking with another male when two unknown males, positively armed, approached them and randomly started shooting at them, hitting the victim and fatally wounding him.”

Any person who can shed light on the matter is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.” And Activists, Fight Against Crime SA (FACSA) believes cops are being overwhelmed and outgunned. A statement from the organisation reads: “This violence is out of control with the recent bloodbath due to escalation of the gang-related deaths.

“The elimination of gang leaders has left a power vacuum, and now these criminals are more brazen than ever. Alleged gang boss killed at Brackenfell SAPS “Gangsterism and gang wars must be treated as terrorism. These terrorists are heavily armed, out-gunning our police and operating with impunity. “FACSA is calling for military intervention and a fully integrated government response specifically tasked with gangsterism.