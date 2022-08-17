The Elsies River CPF are appealing to residents to join their Community in Blue programme.
The programme will see residents operate as patrollers under the supervision of the police while they will also receive ongoing training.
Imraahn Mukaddam, spokesperson for the Elsies River CPF, said they are losing the war against crime.
“We have seen great success from groups while the neighbourhood watch groups have also done some stellar work but we need more help.
He says since June, they’ve recruited 29 people and are aiming for a further 100 by month end.
“We are calling on all residents, aged between 18 till 65, to visit their police station and ask for the application form.
“We will look at the ages, fitness levels and the area they reside.
“Another thing we will look at is the criminal record but if the applicant has a minor charge of say 15 years or older then we can help get their record cleared if they are truly committed to joining the programme.”