The Elsies River CPF are appealing to residents to join their Community in Blue programme. The programme will see residents operate as patrollers under the supervision of the police while they will also receive ongoing training.

Imraahn Mukaddam, spokesperson for the Elsies River CPF, said they are losing the war against crime. “We have seen great success from groups while the neighbourhood watch groups have also done some stellar work but we need more help. He says since June, they’ve recruited 29 people and are aiming for a further 100 by month end.