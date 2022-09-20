At least one person has died and more than 500 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed hundreds of informal structures at Imizamo Yethu settlement in Hout Bay on Saturday. The SPCA has called on the public to assist in providing aid to the animals and families who have been affected by the fire.

SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “Hundreds of people lost everything. As the search for animals continued, community members started rebuilding their lives and shacks. A sad picture to see. We do not only care about animals but also their owners.” RUIN: Imizamo Yethu. Picture supplied “Several animals were attended to by our inspectorate staff. We are calling on our supporters to please open your hearts and donate any old clothing, dog and cat food, household items, non-perishable food items or stationery and toys for the kids.” Donations can be dropped off at SPCA premises in Grassy Park or SPCA Vet Shop in Plumstead.

Spokesperson for city fire and rescue services, Jermaine Carelse, said shortly before midnight on Saturday, an emergency call was received of informal structures burning in Imizamo Yethu. “Upon arrival, several structures were alight and crews managed to contain the blaze around 3am and eventually extinguished the fire by 7am,” Carelse added. “One body with fatal burn wounds was found amongst the debris, age and gender unknown. At this stage it is estimated that numerous structures were destroyed, leaving many displaced.”