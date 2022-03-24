A Delft resident dedicated to helping children in school is arranging a stationery drive for 200 learners from the area.

Waheedah Augustus, the owner of Heavenly Haven, said the children she is helping are all living in foster care or safe homes and she is hoping the donation of stationery can be a great help to them.

“Getting stationery for one child is already a big cost for most households and in homes like these, the children are staying with other children so the stationery costs for all can be a big expense,” she says.

“We have 200 children from Grade R till Grade 12 and we are looking at collecting R20 000 worth of stationery.

“That works out to R200 per child and our goal is to assist the children with their stationery needs, while we broke down what each learner needs according to the needs of their grade.

“The plan is also to provide stationery for the children living with the foster children as you cannot give something to one child and ignore the other.”

HELPING: Waheedah

The 56-year-old said she has been working in the community for over 20 years while her organisation has been helping residents since 2014.

“Our organisation hosts a variety of programmes for the youth that includes things like drug use, domestic abuse and teenage pregnancy.

“We have done the stationery run for the last five years but due to Covid, a number of our sponsors are unable to help, while the demand has grown so we need all the help we can get.

“This year children also have extra items on their list like sanitising products, so the list just keeps growing.”

If you would like to help Waheedah, message her on 073 729 0411 or call 021 023 1545/0585

[email protected]