Mense packed the street outside the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court to support the family of Naeema Marshal, whose alleged killer appeared in the hof on Tuesday. The 15-year-old aspiring netball er from Beacon Valley was shot and killed in Eerste River last month, allegedly by a 14-year-old boy.

It is believed that Naeema was approached by her killer, who had told her he smaaks her, and when she rejected him, he fetched a gun and shot her. Monday, he appeared for his bail application. The matter was postponed to August 10 to give his lawyer time to consult with her client. Outside court, Naeema’s family and friends gathered, calling for bail to be denied.

VICTIM: Naeema Marshal, 15 Lynn Phillips from the Cape Flats Safety Forum also handed over a memorandum to the investigating officer, SAPS Anti-Gang Unit’s Bradley Schuurman. Phillips said almal believes that the boy should not be released into his mom’s care, but rather a facility where he cannot have free rein to commit a crime again. “He should be placed at a facility like Bosasa where he can also get help,” she added.

Inside court, Naeema’s mother Fadeema handed in a 64-page petition with over 2 000 signatures, calling for bail to be denied. “Naeema was supposed to attend the opening of the Netball World Cup, she was invited, that’s how good she was and he took that away from her,” she said. Fadeema commended Schuurman, who was supposed to take the stand and said he prepared her for what was to come.