The JCC is a non-political programme run by the City which aims to expose secondary school learners in Cape Town to the working of the City Council.

The programme offers young learners from Grades 10 to 11 the opportunity to develop key leadership skills, community project management skills, broaden their knowledge of local government in the context of Cape Town and cultivate a culture of active citizenry through ensuring they become ambassadors within their communities.

The programme will run over six months and will accept two learners per sub-council in the City of Cape Town.

This will ensure that the programme is inclusive of the realities of junior councillors as they represent their respective communities. The Junior Council elects their own Junior Mayor, Junior Deputy Mayor, Junior Speaker and Junior Chief Whip.