With South African fuel prices spiralling out of control, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is said to be considering a fuel tax holiday.

According to BusinessTech, the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has called for an immediate response to this crisis, which could mean that the levies are scrapped for the months of April and May as a temporary relief measure.

Fuel taxes account for R6.11 of every litre of petrol and diesel sold in South Africa, with the general fuel levy amounting to R3.91 and the Road Accident Fund R2.18.

While it’s not clear whether the proposed fuel tax holiday will be implemented, and even if it is, South Africans are still in for a rough ride.

According to late-month unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund, the price of 93 Unleaded petrol is looking set to rise by around R1.70 on Wednesday, while 95 Unleaded is set to go up by around R1.80.

Those with diesel-powered vehicles have it far worse, with the late-month data projecting an increase of about R3.10 for low-sulphur diesel and just under R3.00 for the dirtier 500ppm.

That means that if there is no fuel tax holiday, South Africans will be paying R22.68 for 95 Unleaded at the coast and R23.40 inland.

If government introduces a tax holiday in April, at most it would remove R6.11, which would result in 95 Unleaded costing R16.57 at the coast, reports IOL Motoring.

