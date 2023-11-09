With the holiday season fast approaching, Valerie’s Feeding Scheme in Manenberg hopes to spread some festive cheer by feeding 400 underprivileged children on December 16. Valerie Oliphant says she plans to feed and make party packets and care packs for 300 children from Manenberg and 100 children from an orphanage.

Valerie says: “I do an early Christmas lunch every year, but this year I want to make a change and cater to the children with nice gifts and party packets. BIG HEART: Valerie Oliphant. “I plan to gather the children of Manenberg on December 16 because it is a public holiday and hand them their sweet treats, then the next day to surprise an orphanage with the same treats and gifts. “It is all about the children, because with the hard times and economic struggles, we as parents can’t always buy our children things because we are trying to make ends meet.”

Valerie, who is very passionate about the wellbeing of children and the less fortunate, in 2021 gave over 600 children from Manenberg a lekker Christmas lunch, and last year hosted a dinner for 80 residents at the Elim Night Shelter in Elsies River. Her plan is to do something different every year and provide people with something they can cherish. Valerie's Feeding Scheme in Manenberg hopes to spread some festive cheer by feeding 400 underprivileged children on 16 December. Pictures supplied She says: “This year I decided on a sweet treat with toiletries.”