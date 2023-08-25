Lobby groups have urged that the next Western Cape Metrorail regional manager be a person of integrity and with the drive to get the train service back on track. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was expected to advertise the managerial position shortly after former boss Richard Walker was fired on June 1.

Early in 2020, Prasa announced that Walker was placed on paid leave amid “multiple challenges and lapses”. He faced several allegations, including fruitless and wasteful expenditure, reports the Cape Times. The publication could not reach Walker for comment. Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) expressed concern over the deterioration of train services in the region during Walker’s tenure.

Spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said Satawu were the first to call for Walker’s suspension in 2020, pending the allegations. “We definitely welcome the final report and his dismissal. “Anything or anyone not performing well at the entity must be shown the door,” she said.

“Trains were not operating for years and it is only now that we are rebuilding and refurbishing the corridors; we don’t need people who are going to be the reason the trains are still not operational the normal way. “This time the entity must ensure the person that will lead the province is capable, honest and faithful. “A person who will take the workers’ struggle seriously and get rid of laziness within the entity,” Tshemese added.