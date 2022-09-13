The Cape of Good Hope SPCA had to call Saps and law enforcement to remove two “pit bull-like” brakke in Bellville South from a man who threatened inspectors. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said they had a court order from the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to remove the honde that were confined to a makeshift cage. But the owner stopped the SPCA from doing their job.

“Our inspectors were threatened with assault. The owner gathered community members to stop our inspectors from removing the dogs,” says Pieterse. “The owner got verbally aggressive, swore at our inspectors and attempted to push them. “Our inspectors were also threatened that should they come back to the area they will be assaulted and their vehicles smashed.”

He says law enforcement was called for help but when things got worse, the cops were told to stiek uit. Caged hondjies rescued The SPCA had received a complaint in August, and when inspectors investigated the same day they found the two dogs in a very small cage. When asked about it, the owner said there wasn’t enough space for the laaities to play.

“The inspector educated the owner and issued a written warning for the dogs to be removed from the cage. “After several follow-up inspections and more warnings, the owner refused to comply and continued to keep the dogs caged up,” says Pieterse. Both dogs were subsequently confiscated and are now in custody of the SPCA.