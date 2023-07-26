The City of Cape has once again cracked down on cable theft in the Mother City. This comes after two suspects were arrested on Monday after they were caught in possession of stolen goods.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the suspects were busted on Nelson Mandela Boulevard. “Law Enforcement officers received information from neighbourhood watch members of cable theft,” Smith explains. Cable thieve artwork pic supplied “Due to the area being easily accessible and having come under much attack over recent months, several vehicles responded and managed to block off the escape route of the perpetrators.

“Two suspects were arrested for possession of stolen goods and damage to critical infrastructure after several metres of cut cable was seized.” Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, commended Law Enforcement following the arrest. “The City has invested millions of rands in establishing a dedicated Energy Law Enforcement Safety Team to patrol and protect our infrastructure and staff from criminals.”

In May, the City launched the span in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain to help fight vandalism and theft of infrastructure. This is after an alarming increase in vandalism, theft and illegal connections, especially during load shedding. However, theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure still poses a problem to the City, despite the unit’s deployment, said Van Reenen.