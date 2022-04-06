A council worker is in a coma and a library was forced to close after cable thieves caused chaos in Manenberg and Gugulethu this week.

The areas were plunged into darkness thanks to ruthless skelms who vandalised high voltage feeders on Monday.

In a statement, Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, notified residents that the outage on Monday in both Manenberg and Gugulethu was due to the vandalism of three primary 11kv feeders.

Residents say they woke up in darkness on Monday as they prepared to go to work.

APPEAL: Mayco’s Van Reenen. File photo

Van Reenen said that the power had been restored later in the day and the Manenberg Library was also reopened, but repairs would cost the municipality an estimated R350 000.

“This is only a preliminary amount as the reports on the repairs need to be finalised,” she said.

“Four City contractors, one City staff member and one member of the public were injured from a power surge that was caused by the vandalism.

“The City staffer was placed in a medically induced coma due to the pain suffered as a result of the injuries.

“The City will engage with the contractor to establish the extent of the injuries of their staff and we have been informed that the civilian from Gugulethu has also been hospitalised and we will source a report.”

VANDALISED: Voltage feeders

Van Reenen says in February the City recorded a whopping R1 million in damages as a result of vandalism and illegal connections in areas across the city.

“These actions drain our resources from much-needed maintenance and upgrading work and places the City’s capital programme at risk.”

She urged residents to piemp the skelms to police.

“The City does deploy security and monitor hotspot areas where possible but we rely on our communities to alert us and to help us protect community infrastructure.”

When Daily Voice visited the area, angry residents pointed out various spots along Manenberg Avenue where cables had recently been dug up.

They say once repairs are carried out, skelms just return and steal the new cables.

VANDALISED: Voltage feeders

Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says the culprits are being caught all the time.

“Sometimes the neighbourhood watches have caught the suspects and handed them over to police with the cables, but the problem is that when they get there, they cannot open the case because the City as the owner needs to register the case.

“So the City needs to appoint an official who can work with the watches when someone is caught,” she says.

[email protected]