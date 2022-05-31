Bonteheuwel residents have taken it upon themselves to stop cable skelms in the area by patrolling local scrapyards. Mansoor Badroodien, a local business owner, said over the weekend they experienced four hours of darkness due to a cable skelm who was caught on camera cutting cables.

The video shows an unknown man on a roof using moerse cutters to snip an overhead cable on Saturday. Another video taken later that night shows a burning substation in Citrus Street, exploding and shooting vonke apparently due to the vandalism. EXPLOSION: Substation in Citrus Street “The guys on patrol managed to put the fire out and after looking around, they were able to find a bag with broken cables that the skelm dropped after they chased him,” says Mansoor, adding that the skelm got away.

The owner of the Settler’s Hardware, Butchery and Superette in Bonteheuwel Avenue said the damage done to the cables in the area has had a negative effect on his businesses. “When the power goes, off it really affects us because the machinery cannot work and there is the worry of them breaking due to the power surges.” BRAZEN: Skelm spotted cutting cables Ward 50 councillor Angus McKenzie said the vandalism is affecting everyone.

“These outages during the cold and wet rainy days place families in positions of not having a warm plate of food, lights to keep safe or even a heater to keep warm. “While gang shooting and gang activity has seen a huge reduction it would appear that we have swapped gang shooting for cable theft and drain cover theft. “For the period July 2021 to April 2022, a total of R39.3 million has been spent on fixing what has been vandalised.”