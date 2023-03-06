President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle tonight at 7pm, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed. Magwenya said the president was still battling a persistent cold that started last week when he hosted his counterpart from Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, reports IOL.

Magwenya said although there had been reports on the reshuffle, there was no set date for Ramaphosa to do it. He added that the president had been in consultation. Magwenya also dismissed claims that Ramaphosa was derelict in his duties when he attended the annual auction at his Phala Phala farm by the Ankole society when the nation was waiting for the Cabinet reshuffle.

“But contrary to media coverage and speculation on social platforms, there was no plan for the president to announce changes to Cabinet on Thursday, the second of March. “As a result, there was no postponement or cancellation of such an announcement. “On Friday the third of March, President Ramaphosa honoured an engagement of the Ntaba Nyoni cattle stud.

“The dates for these events were scheduled a number of months ago. In view of his discomfort, the president made a brief stop at Friday’s dinner – to greet guests. “President Ramaphosa did not attend the auction itself the following day as his cold persisted and required that he should rest,” said Magwenya. Paul Mashatile, who has been elected deputy leader of the ANC, is expected to be announced as the country’s new deputy president, following the resignation of David Mabuza last week.