Festive is here but pasop vir die slange that comes along with the season. SANParks has issued a warning to be cautious as the City heads into snake season. The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said as the temperature increases, snakes become more active.

The TMNP is home to as many as 22 species, 10 of which are non-venomous, although can still deliver a nasty pik if provoked. Five of the venomous species include the Cape Cobra, the Puff Adder, Boomslang, Rinkhals and Berg Adder. But, there is good news, explained the TMNP. According to information, most of these slippery reptiles are mostly shy and will try to avoid human contact.

The slangetjie that mense are most likely to encounter is the Puff Adder, which moves at a leisurely pace and enjoys nice warm spots, such as rocks and pathways. TMNP has advised hikers to be wakker as they loop rond along the routes most of these creatures call home. “Please be vigilant and exercise caution while enjoying outdoor activities.” the Park stated.