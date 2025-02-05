KHANYI Mbau has publicly announced that she broke up with her long-term boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. The reality TV star confirmed the split in an Instagram post on Monday. She also removed all pictures she took with the Zimbabwean businessman.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to explain that: “He was a good guy, but he did some bad things, he tried everything he could to make it up to me. “I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course I wish him the best.” Mbau and Mushonga have had their fair share of on-and-offs in their five-year relationship.

In 2021 IOL reported that the media personality left her boyfriend in Dubai and came back home to South Africa. And she even released a song titled Shiya I ndoda e Dubai, loosely translated as “Leaving a man in Dubai”. It was later revealed in a radio interview that Mbau left in a hurry to protect her mental space. The couple started dating back in 2019 and publicly announced their relationship in 2021.

Even though they had s eparated multiple times before, it was no secret that the pair was deeply in love. This could be seen from getting tattoos of each other’s names to showing each other affection through social media. Mushonga has also been there for Mbau’s multiple facial and body transformation. Mbau’s fans wished for her healing during this difficult time. Instagram user @glensith commented: “Sending some love and healing.”