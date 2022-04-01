An Elsies River man says he has literally blown a gasket after paying R2780 a month for three years for a car he cannot drive.

Eugene Julies says he bought his 2015 VW Polo TDI from Big Apple Motors in Parow for R141 000 on 17 July 2020.

But six months later it broke down and has been standing in a workshop.

He explains: “I was driving with my wife and two kids on the N1 when the car just started jerking and I could not drive it anymore.

“I managed to take it to a nearby workshop who checked the car and said the gasket had blown.

“I called Big Apple and they said I can go ahead with the workshop.

FRUSTRATED: Eugene Julies, 30. Picture supplied

“The workshop struggled with the car and actually broke the tepid cover and one of the turbo injectors.

“The quote was R46 000 and Big Apple said it was too much so they arranged for the car to be taken to them.

“Since then the car has just been standing there and they are saying I must pay for the repairs, but it was still under their warranty.”

Eugene, 30, adds: “I contacted the ombudsman who said the car must be fixed by Big Apple within 15 days but that was in January and the 15 days is long time done but the car is still not fixed.”

Jerome Muller, general manager of Big Apple Motors, says he is aware of Eugene’s issue and the matter has since been referred to the Retail Motor Industry (RMI).

DEALERSHIP: Big Apple Motors in Parow. File photo

“The customer took the car to a third party workshop and when it came back to us, there were missing and broken parts, so how can we fix it?,” he says.

“In terms of the ombudsman’s ruling, that matter was dealt with by the consultant at RMI.”

When the Daily Voice contacted RMI, the consultant handling the matter said they would contact us with a comment about Eugene’s vehicle but nothing arrived at the time of publish.

Eugene says he has not received any communication from RMI.

[email protected]