A Rwandan national, who has been on the run for the past 20 years and was caught stieking weg innie Kaap, has abandoned his bail application and decided to instead launch an application for asylum. Tuesday, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where he faces 54 charges including fraud, the contravention of the Refugees Act and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

He was arrested in last month after being tracked and traced to Paarl. The man, known as the “Rwandan Butcher”, has been on his home country’s most wanted list for more than two decades for his alleged involvement in the 1994 massacre of 2 000 mense inside a Catholic church in Kibuye, Rwanda. The men, women and children were refugees hiding inside the kerk, while the Land of a Thousand Hills experienced genocide with as many as 800 000 people estimated to have been brutally killed.

According to the indictment, Fulgence – a former cop – allegedly planned and executed the killings of the refugees by bulldozing the church to the ground, before burying the bodies in mass graves. At his last court appearance on June 9, the State provided a charge sheet to the defence, who then requested a postponement to consult with their client. Tuesday, Fulgence’s lawyer Juan Smuts confirmed that they had discussed the matter with their client and he had told them he was abandoning his bail application.

Smuts did not indicate whether his client intends to bring a bail application at a later stage. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State will be opposing bail, while State advocate Nathan Adriaanse explained that the asylum application has no bearing on the court case. SPOKESMAN: Eric Ntabazalila Adriaanse further told the court that the State came across new evidence which will lead to new charges being added to Fulgence’s charge sheet.