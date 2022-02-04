Murder suspect Corrine Jackson dodged the Mitchells Plain Regional Court yet again on Thursday when she failed to appear at her trial.

Jackson, from Mitchells Plain, is on trial for the murder of her girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen, 18.

The matric pupil was found stabbed to death at her sister’s home in Colorado Park on 27 September 2017, and Jackson was found locked in the bathroom with two knives in her bloody hands.

Nadine’s body had 21 stab wounds, and her neck was slashed.

SLAIN: Nadine Esterhuizen, 18

Jackson reportedly didn’t stiek uit as she has booked herself into a mental institute.

The chairperson of MURA and court watcher, Linda Jones, told the Daily Voice: “Her attorney, Mr Carstens, emailed the court to say Corrine booked herself into Akeso Clinic in Kenilworth.

“She booked herself in on 21 January and has to stay for 21 days.

“The doctor requested that she complete the 21 days.

“The State requested that a warrant of arrest be issued and it was issued but will be held back to 3 March when she needs to appear.”

Jones accused Jackson of manipulating the system.

“She is manipulative and forever has a tactic on how to get herself out of appearing.

“If she doesn’t change her attorney, then it’s medical issues. This needs to come to an end.

“I told the prosecutor that I am going to send a letter to the NPA and others because she is giving the court the runaround.

“She is abusing Legal Aid, every time she does a misconduct, her family has money to pay for high-flying attorneys but when it comes to representation in court then she needs Legal Aid.

“That’s not fair, there are people who really need Legal Aid but they are booked.”

The matter was previously postponed as Jackson needed to consult with her Legal Aid lawyer.

The case was postponed to 3 March.

