A skurk from Nyanga who tried to kill a police officer will make his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court this morning after he was busted on Friday.

According to a Daily Voice source, the man and his friend were busted by wakker detectives from Nyanga Police Station shortly after midnight on Friday in Hobo Street in Browns Farm.

“The detectives from Nyanga were busy with tracing operations on Friday morning.

“This was to get suspects on outstanding cases focusing on violent criminals.

“They were looking for one of the suspects on a different case number and after they received information that he was hiding in a property in Hobo Street, Browns Farm, they went to search.”

The source says when cops arrived, they found two men inside.

“They were sitting inside and the officers could see the lights were on and the door partially open.

“One of the suspects threw something under the bed and cops found that it was a Norinco firearm and the serial number was tampered with.

SEIZED: Norinco pistol

“They were taken to the station where it was found that one of the men was charged for the attempted murder of an official in Harare in 2016.

“They also have cases of carjacking in Philippi East.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms: “Two males, aged 19 and 25, were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

