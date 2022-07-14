Three people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 21 young people at a tavern in the Eastern Cape. SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, said the Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees, aged 33 and 34, were arrested by detectives assigned to the case.

The trio were not charged with murder or manslaughter but rather for contravention of the Liquor Act in which they allegedly sold or supplied alcohol to those under 18. TRAGEDY: 21 people died at Enyobeni tavern. Picture: Henk Kruger. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Kinana said: “The arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees aged 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act. “After the opening of the case by the Liquor Board, the investigators embarked on the investigation process which resulted to fines amounting to R2 000 being issued to each of the two tavern employees, whilst summons were served to the owner for his immediate arrest and appearance in the court of law,” Kinana said.

Twenty-one youngsters, some as young as 13 years old, died under mysterious circumstances at the tavern when a ‘pens-down’ party turned tragic. The cause of death has not been made public. Those who survived the ordeal said that people were collapsing all around them.