A patron with expensive taste was gevang after he tried to dodge a R10 000 restaurant bill. Police arrested the outjie who allegedly fled after he and his pelle racked up the moerse bill at Durban’s popular beachfront restaurant, California Dreaming.

The 28-year-old and his two friends arrived at the venue after midday and according to their receipt, ordered a bottle of Hennessy valued at R3 900, Red Bull, ribs and steak, chicken, pasta, fish as well as tequila and Cognac priced at R1 500. Speaking to TimesLive, the restaurant’s manager Njabulo Mlambo said the trio were joined by two women and two other men who left after a short while. Mlambo said the three men tried to settle the bill after 10pm but one of the ouens’ bank cards declined four times.

The man then asked to make payment via EFT. Mlambo said he was shown proof of payment via WhatsApp and when he called his boss’ brother, he was told the money hadn’t reflected. Mlambo said the man asked to go to the toilet and after a while, when he failed to return, they became suspicious and alerted security.