Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit head, Major-General Wally Rhoode. Naftal Zandamela, 41, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The Mozambican national is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Warren, whose body was discovered in Thubelisha, Delft on April 22. DEAD: Warren Rhoode, 30 Zandamela was taken into custody by Serious and Violent Crimes detectives on Thursday, days after cops offered R50 000 for information connected to Warren’s death. The court heard that the arrest came after cops traced Warren’s cell phone to Zandamela’s girlfriend, who claimed she got it from him.

Police have not clarified if the reward offer led to the arrest. During his first hof appearance on Monday, Zandamela was dressed in jeans and a hoodie, and opted for Legal Aid as Schedule Six offence charges were brought against him. BOETIE: Quinton Rhoode It was also revealed that he has pending cases to his name, but the State couldn’t confirm the nature of the sake immediately.

Zandamela is currently out on parole after he was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery. He also has six outstanding warrants. His parole expires in 2027. The State prosecutor mentioned that Zandamela’s legal status in South Africa will be looked into.

The matter was postponed until next Monday for further bail information. Outside court, Warren’s brother Quinton said he was pleased about the arrest but believes more people could be involved. “What we could hear is that [the suspect] is used to crime, so there is a very big possibility that he might have had accomplices with him. I’m hoping something more positive comes from this,” he said.

Quinton added that he doesn’t believe Warren’s death is linked to their father’s job. “If people would have linked it they could have come for any of [the family] at any time and not him specifically,” he explained. According to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the VW Polo that Warren was seen driving on the day of his death has still not yet been found.