A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after he was linked to the bodies of six women found in the Johannesburg CBD. Police were called out to a panel beating shop to investigate a vuil stench coming from of a room in the building.

Gauteng police spokesperson brigadier Brenda Muridili said the body of a missing woman was found. According to police, the suspect was the last person seen with her on October 2. “The police were called to the building due to a foul smell coming out of one of the rooms. That is when the body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.”

OFFICIAL: NPA’s Phindi. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) After questioning the suspect, the police went back to the building where they found the bodies of five more women. All five bodies were badly decomposed, Muridili added. It was further reported that the six bodies were found tied up.

It is alleged the suspect had the keys to the building. “Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at a late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. “The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder,” Muridili said.