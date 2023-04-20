A suspect was arrested following the gruesome discovery of two dogs in a tiny box and one dog hanging from his chain on a fence. SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, says the chance discovery earlier this month was made by a Metro Police Constable at a premises in Woodstock.

“Constable Rubashnee Naicker knew she had to act quickly to get help for a dog she spotted chained and padlocked so tightly to a fence that he was unable to move, let alone sit down,” she explained. She says after flagging down two law enforcement officers, the constable returned to the scene just in the nick of time. “The dog was frothing profusely from the mouth, gasping for air and trying to claw his way up the fence to escape what had essentially become a noose around his neck.

“Fortunately, they were able to revive him with some water, and that’s when they noticed the fresh fighting wounds on his face and head,” she says. She says officials went to the suspect's home and found two dogs living in a wooden box. “What he found was a 1mx1m wooden box, containing two mixed breed juvenile dogs. The dogs were living in a pile of urine and faeces infested with maggots,” she says.

All three dogs were confiscated and taken to the nearest veterinary clinic for evaluation. SUFFER: Poor dog. According to Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, the suspect was taken into custody. “The Metro Police Department confirms that an officer informed law enforcement officers who came to assist and detained the suspect until the Inspector of SPCA came who affected the arrest. The suspect was detained at Woodstock SAPS,” Solomons says.