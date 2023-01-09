Two cough syrup couriers will make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being busted during a roadblock. The two men from Lentegeur were left tongue-tied when cops questioned them on Friday, about a moerse stash of the syrup which is currently used by Cape Flats laaities to get high.

The cough syrup is mixed with fizzy drinks to create a concoction known as ‘Lean’, which causes laaities to get high and pass out. HAUL: Part of the syrup stash. Pictures. Supplied Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the duo were pulled over in Strandfontein Road shortly before midday and cops found boxes filled with various forms of cough syrup. “The two men are aged 41 and 50 and were found with the cough syrup in their car. Because of the big problem we have where the kids are now using this to get high, we immediately started questioning them and that is when they loop them vas,” he explains.

Laing says the pair claimed they were taking the medication to a pharmacy in Strandfontein and denied transporting the stash for drug merts. “They had no invoices, no paperwork and nothing to prove that they were actually legitimate deliverymen. They could not even tell us what pharmacy they were taking it to, so we arrested them and charged them for contravening the Pharmaceuticals Act as they require permits for this,” he adds. Grassy Park Station Commander Lieutenant Col Dawood Laing.Picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Laing says the driver claimed to be speaking to a doctor on his cellphone, but the top cop explained he would not communicate with this person.

Strandfontein Community Police Forum chairperson Sandy Schuter says they reached out to two local pharmacies on hearing about the arrests. “Both pharmacies indicated that they use registered pharmaceutical transportation and not independent drivers,” Schuter explains. She says the use of Lean is a big problem in her community.