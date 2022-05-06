Cops have nabbed four men in a Quantum van after they kidnapped a businessman in Du Noon. The 31-year-old boss of Aldera and Martina Pre-cast Concrete was taken from the site on Tuesday afternoon.

Police made an arrest the following day in Langa after the suspects demanded a ransom from the victim’s family. A source close to the investigation tells the Daily Voice that the gates of the building are always kept locked. “They somehow managed to drive into the premises with the Toyota Quantum.

“He was alone in the firm at the time of the kidnapping, and a group of armed men took him,” he says. “This abduction has now left people very scared, even those who usually opened their gates for easy access have decided to lock themselves in their businesses.” When the Daily Voice visited the business on Thursday, staff said their boss was not there and no one was prepared to comment further.

The residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where the victim was found. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the victim was found in Langa by members of the Special Task Force, Organised Crime investigators and Crime Intelligence. “Unknown suspects entered a business premises on Tuesday at around 5.30pm in McLaren Drive in Du Noon, Table View, kidnapped a male and fled the scene in a Quantum. “The suspects contacted the relatives demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom.”

Swartbooi says detectives followed up on information and tracked down the suspects. “On Wednesday the team descended on a residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where they found the victim in the bedroom. “Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained.