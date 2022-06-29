Four men have been arrested for the kidnapping of businessman Ismail Rajah, who was rescued by cops 100 days after he was abducted. Police say he was found at a house in Khayelitsha.

In March, the 69-year old businessman was snatched outside his company Good Hope Construction in Parow Valley as he just parked his larney Porsche Cayenne. Police spokeswoman Colonel Athlenda Mathe says: “A midnight take-down operation has resulted in the arrest of four men after a 69-year-old businessman was rescued from his captors at a house in Khayelitsha. “Ismail Rajah has been safely reunited with his family, safe and unharmed.

“He was kidnapped outside his business premises in Parow in March 2022.” She explains that there was a ransom which was demanded from his family. “Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate,” she adds.

“The team immediately mobilised the Special Task Force (STF), Organised Crime Investigators, Crime Scene Experts, and collaborated with private security. “Just after midnight on Wednesday, the team pounced on an identified address and rescued the victim. “Four men, two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans between the ages of 30 and 38-years-old were apprehended.

“Police have confiscated cellphones and various equipment on suspicion of having been utilized by the suspects during the commission of the crime.” On 9 March, a witness told the Daily Voice that two men with guns approached Rajah’s car. “It happened so fast. I was standing across the street when I saw them go to the man in the car. They got him out of it and put him in another car.