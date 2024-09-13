iFX Brokers Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“iFX”), a leading licensed OTC derivative provider and authorised financial services provider, has become aware of fraudulent activities involving unauthorised and unknown individuals impersonating iFX and certain of our executive board members and misappropriating parts of our brand identity, including the use of photographs of members of our executive board.

We have identified fraudulent activities occurring on platforms such as Telegram, where several scam profiles have been detected at the time of this release. The impostors have been posing as iFX’s CEO, Hannele de Necker and representatives of iFX requesting individuals to deposit funds directly into digital wallets.

What you need to know

For absolute clarity, as the CEO of iFX, I affirm that neither myself nor any individual associated with iFX operates any investment or earning platforms, whether online or onsite. We emphatically state that we do not solicit nor accept money from anyone for investments or participation in trading activities on any social media platform. The individuals behind this scam are pretending to represent iFX to deceive the public. They may use our name and branding to gain trust, but they are not affiliated with us in any way.

What we have done

We have taken the following proactive and post-incident measures: