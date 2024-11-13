Travel and home appliances are two different topics that seemingly have nothing to do with each other, right? Well not quite. There is a connection. You’ve probably had that experience where after leaving the house, you wondered if you had switched off an appliance you were using before you left. With the latest technology, such worries can be a thing of the past for you.

This Black Friday, Samsung invites you to embark on your holiday adventures with confidence, thanks to a range of innovative home appliances designed to enhance travel experiences and ensure peace of mind. With attractive discounts and special offers, Samsung empowers users to explore the world while managing their homes seamlessly. As we approach the holiday season, Samsung recognises the joys of travel and the importance of a smart and efficient home. Its advanced innovative products are equipped with cutting-edge technology that keeps homes safe, organised and ready for return – allowing travellers to focus on their adventures. Smart home management: control from anywhere

With Samsung’s SmartThings app, you can monitor and manage your home-connected devices remotely, providing you reassurance while travelling. Whether you are switching the lights on and off while on holiday, monitoring energy use, managing security systems or even switching off your TV from anywhere – Samsung ensures peace of mind at every step of your journey. Now, you can enjoy your travels without any worries. SmartThings App works with more than 340 supported brands - so from switching on the lights to cooling the room temperature, you can control your devices and run your daily routine from your car's screen with the newly introduced Android Auto. Refrigeration and food preservation: plan ahead for convenience Leaving for your vacation? Samsung’s state-of-the-art refrigerators help streamline meal planning and grocery management. The Smart Food App allows users to track expiration dates, create shopping lists and even suggest recipes based on your predetermined dietary requirements. With Samsung’s refrigeration technology, fresh ingredients await your return home. One of the Black Friday fridge deals is the RS65 Side by Side fridge, plumbed water and ice dispenser, gentle silver, 617 litre, which is now available for just R22 999* and save R7 000.

Featuring the Smart Care function, Samsung’s washers and dryers are designed with the busy traveller in mind. Laundry solutions: fresh clothes and ready for adventure Samsung’s washers and dryers are designed with the busy traveller in mind. Featuring the Smart Care function, these appliances enable users to monitor laundry cycles remotely, receiving alerts when clothes are ready. No more worries about musty garments or forgotten loads; keep your wardrobe fresh and prepared for your next getaway. This Black Friday, you can get the Bespoke AI 12KG Front Loader with Eco bubble (WW12BB944DGBFA) for the reduced price of R14 999* – buy and get rewards to the value of R3 000. Sustainability and efficiency: travel with a conscience

As travellers become more conscious of their environmental impact, Samsung’s energy-efficient appliances contribute to sustainable living. Its innovative designs minimise energy consumption, allowing users to lower their carbon footprint while they travel. Embrace eco-friendly practices without sacrificing convenience. Versatility on-the-go: The Freestyle and Music Frame Explore your world with The Freestyle, the ultimate companion for any travel experience. This versatile device adapts effortlessly to various moods and settings, making it perfect for relaxing after a day of hiking or when camping. It’s easier than ever to create a scenic window view or a relaxing virtual fireplace to make your camping trip cosy and memorable. With The Freestyle, entertainment follows you wherever your adventures lead. Get it this Black Friday for R9 999* and save R3 000.

The Music Frame Wireless Smart Speaker is a customisable smart speaker that immerses you in powerful audio to enjoy your favourite music, while displaying a collection of your favourite photographs. Wireless music streaming lets you seamlessly connect to Music Frame and set the vibe in a matter of moments. No matter where you are – you can play music from your mobile device wirelessly, keeping you entertained with its crisp and balanced sound from its three-way speaker. You can get it for R5 499* and save R1 500 this Black Friday. With The Freestyle, entertainment follows you wherever your adventures may lead. Unmissable Black Friday deals This Black Friday, take advantage of exclusive deals on Samsung’s full range of home appliances. From smart refrigerators to efficient laundry solutions, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home and enhance your travel experience. You can access these incredible deals on the wide range of Samsung products from November 1 to December 2, both online and at participating retailers nationwide.

Shop at Samsung.com and Samsung stores this Black Friday and stand a chance to win your share of R400 000 ** in weekly prizes. Visit the Samsung Stores for expert advice and shop the latest products for you and the family this summer. For more on Black Friday Deals, visit www.samsung.com/za and https://samsungair.co.za/shop/ * Recommended retail price