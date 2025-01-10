The second cohort of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students to participate in the Samsung Innovation Campus programme (SIC) recently became the first to graduate in artificial intelligence (AI) through the WSU-SIC programme. Two of the students - Tshililo Mungoni and Somila Mdletshe - shared their experiences of the programme.

Tshililo Mungoni, a 21-year old female student originally from Limpopo but residing in Johannesburg, was very eager to pursue her passion for technology. She followed her interest by enrolling at WSU and majored in software development. During her time there, she actively participated in hackathons and the IT Society in an effort to hone her skills and expand her knowledge. Tshililo Mungoni learnt the fundamentals of Python programming and gained in-demand ICT skills through the programme. When Mungoni found out about the WSU-SIC programme, she was very interested. Mungoni said she signed up for the programme to learn about Python and AI because she was well aware of the list of in-demand jobs in the local market. The opportunity to learn ICT skills from this WSU-SIC programme and earn recognised certificates was highly appealing to her. Mungoni was fortunate to be taught by some of WSU’s most experienced instructors and mentors, who were able to offer her a structured, guided and supported learning approach.

During the programme, she learnt the fundamentals of Python programming and gained a solid understanding of AI concepts such as machine learning and neural networks. Mungoni, who acquired high-demand ICT skills and graduated in February last year, has already secured an internship opportunity as a business intelligence (BI) analyst with a company that is based in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. She expressed how gratitude for the opportunity and the skills she has obtained from the WSU-SIC programme. Mungoni believes that her experience in the programme prepared her for her current work environment. She is now able to apply the technical skills in Python that she learnt from the programme to real-work scenarios. Moreover, with her certificates from the WSU-SIC programme, she is also able to showcase her proficiency. For Mungoni, the programme not only enabled her to gain practical experience, it also opened doors for further advancement in the IT industry. Her future plans involve “studying further and expanding my knowledge in business and data analysis, as well as potentially pursuing more opportunities in this field,” she said.

Somila Mdletshe believes that the WSU-SIC programme has empowered her with valuable skills and knowledge that she can apply to solve real-world problems. Somila Mdletshe, a bright 22-year-old born and raised in East London, comes from a diverse background with a passion for technology and innovation. Even before joining the WSU-SIC programme, Mdletshe had a keen interest in AI and its applications in various industries. She signed up for the programme because she was especially fascinated by coding and AI, and its potential to drive positive change. She saw the programme as an opportunity to deepen her understanding of the field and acquire practical skills that would enable her to make a meaningful contribution to society.

For example, she is already using AI and data analysis techniques to optimise processes in her family's business. Moreover, she is convinced she can use her skills to contribute to community projects that can benefit from technological advancements. "I've learnt a wide range of concepts and techniques through this programme – from basic coding, machine learning and neural networks to data analysis and natural language processing," she said. "I've also developed critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are essential in the fast-paced world of technology." Mdletshe's future plans involve leveraging the knowledge and skills she's gained from the WSU-SIC programme to pursue a fulfilling career in the world of technology. She aims to contribute to projects and initiatives that harness the power of AI and data science to drive innovation, and make a positive impact in society.