Samsung is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Black Friday campaign, bringing shoppers a season filled with Blockbuster Deals on premium products. This year, the tech giant is rolling out the red carpet for South Africans and redefining the Black Friday narrative as an opportunity for every shopper to become the leading character in their own shopping story.

It is going to be ifilim as South Africans would say, as everyone gears up for this iconic annual shopping bonanza. Samsung will play its role and stick to the script by bringing its A-game with premium products at low prices, ensuring that every deal is a plot twist that leaves shoppers cheering for more. With incredible markdowns on a wide range of products, shoppers can access these deals from November 1 to December 2, both online and at participating retailers nationwide. Read on to get a preview of what’s coming up. Unmissable electronics and home appliance deals Be prepared to get more this summer as Samsung has an impressive line-up of blockbuster deals for electronics and home appliances too. Elevate your kitchen with the RS64 Side by Side fridge, Non-plumbed Water & Ice dispenser, Gentle Black, 617L now just R24 999* – offering a remarkable R6 000 saving; or get the RB30 Bottom Freezer with Water Dispenser and Cool Pack, Metal Graphite, 303 litre, which is available for R9 999* – saving you R3 500.

You can do your laundry like the main character with the WW11CGP44DSB AI 11kg Front Loader with Eco bubble washing machine, which is a steal at R12 999* – saving you R500 plus you score Buy & Get rewards worth R4 000; or you could opt for the WD70TA046BX 7/5kg Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with Eco Bubble Technology, yours for only R10 999* – saving you R1 000. Work, watch and play with the 32" Smart Monitor M7, available for R7 999* – saving you R3 000. For film aficionados who enjoy feeling part of the action, the 98” Q80C 4K TV is available for R99 999* plus get R32 000 worth of gifts and enjoy hassle-free signature service. While the 85” Crystal UHD DU8000 4KTV can find a new home in your lounge for only R22 999* – saving you a joy-inducing R10 000. To complement the viewing experience with great audio, you could get the Q600C Q-Series soundbar at R5 499* – giving you a saving of R2 500. “Get more this summer with Samsung; our range of electronics and home appliances are designed to elevate your lifestyle and transform your home into a connected smart home. Through our SmartThings ecosystem, we empower families to not just get more from their devices but to truly live more. Imagine seamlessly controlling your home environment – from optimising AI energy savings to automating daily tasks – making life easier and more enjoyable. Our products work together to enhance your everyday experiences, creating a network of products that adapt to your needs. We believe in helping you create your dream home, while providing exceptional value for your spend. Embrace the summer season with technology that simplifies your life and enriches your moments, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – making memories with loved ones,” said Mike van Lier, Vice-President: Consumer Experience at Samsung Electronics.