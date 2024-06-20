Premier Fishing is excited to announce the opening of its new store in Plumstead as well as its online store. Fresh from the ocean to your plate - the stores stock seafood such as hake, snoek, prawns, calamari, mussels, lobster and much more.

PremFresh is grown out of the Premier Fishing group, one of the largest broad-based black economic empowered fishing companies. Premier Fishing is also a vertically integrated fishing group that specialises in the harvesting, processing, export and distribution of various seafood and other organic products. Since 1952, Premier Fishing has carved a name for itself, predominantly in commercial fishing. Its range of activities involves about 1000 permanent and seasonal staff, as well as factories, facilities and vessels operating in three provinces. The company holds accreditations and memberships with the South African Fishing Ethically (SAFE) association, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is also certified with the Hazard Analyses & Critical Control Points (HACCP). So, rest assured; your purchase at PremFresh is the freshest and safest to feast on.

PremFresh’s Plumstead and online store offers a same-day delivery service for all orders placed between 8am and 12 midday and within a 30km radius. Opening special: 10% discount at the Plumstead and online stores until the end of July. PremFresh promises:

Exceptional quality

Freshly caught

Wide variety

Competitive pricing PremFresh – the perfect fish for your dish! Stores are open 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 2pm on Saturdays PremFresh Plumstead

173 Main Road – Call 082 441 7831 PremFresh Hout Bay Lot 59, Hout Bay Harbour - Call 082 441 7831

PremFresh Gansbaai 13 Protea Centre, Main Road - Call 028 384 0593 Online orders: [email protected]