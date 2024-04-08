MultiChoice accepted a localisation certificate at the 12th annual Proudly South African Localisation Dinner, which took place on March 26 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Hosted by Proudly South African, the localisation dinner is a significant platform for recognising companies that exemplify a strong commitment to increasing local procurement within their supply chains. MultiChoice's acceptance of the certificate underscores its steadfast dedication to support and amplify local content, talent and industries.

The localisation dinner convened a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including small to medium-sized businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, government entities and major corporations. The event underscored the pivotal role of public procurement in driving economic growth and fostering the prioritisation of locally manufactured goods and services.

Merely a month ago, MultiChoice was selected as the recipient of the prestigious Ubuntu Award in the Economic Diplomacy in Africa category – which is an esteemed recognition bestowed by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation. MultiChoice's receipt of the Localisation Certificate further reflects its pivotal role in promoting and championing local content and talent across its platforms, including DStv and Showmax. The company remains steadfast in its mission to showcase and elevate South African stories, voices and creativity, while providing a global platform for local talent to shine.