AS part of Kamal Cape Town Iron and Steel Works’ (CISCO) vision for serving the community that has always stood with it since its inception, giving back is a delight and a social responsibility that has become tradition. The scrap-based steelmaking company produces and supplies reinforcing steel in billet and bar forms in South Africa. It was founded in 1967 and is based in Kuilsriver, Cape Town. Kamal CISCO has been a stable force in its community and embarks on several upliftment initiatives, and environmental projects.

As part of its Iron Roots campaign, Kamal CISCO not just planted trees but also sowed seeds of environmental stewardship at Soneike Pre-Primary School. On March 15, 2024, the company donated an assortment of trees, flowers and vegetables to the pre-primary school. Its campaign is rooted in community and education, nurturing young minds to cultivate a greener and more sustainable future. Learners also planted vegetables in their new planter boxes. A lovely scene with the entire Soneike Pre-primary School learners and educators celebrating their partnership with Kamal CISCO, as well as their commitment to the environment. On April 19, 2024, the company's commitment to fostering environmental stewardship was on full display at Kasselsvlei Primary School. The event, part of a series designed to cultivate green consciousness from a young age, saw the school's grounds transform with an array of plants, shrubs, trees and seeds. Learners using their green fingers to plant and water the newly planted spekboom. This is one of the many plants that were donated by Kamal CISCO as part of the Iron Roots campaign. On July 26, 2024, Kamal CISCO proudly handed over sponsored school shoes to Kuilsriver SAPS. This was a project that the SAPS implemented to assist the kids living in the farming and rural areas in Kuilsriver. The handover formed part of the company’s ongoing aim to uplift the community and its surroundings.