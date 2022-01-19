Samora Machel residents say rival businessmen shot and killed two men on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday evening.

Bongani Maqungwana, spokesperson for the Samora Machel Community Police Forum, said the two men were foreign nationals who were selling handmade benches and kennels just before the R300 turn-off on the busy road and were shot at 6.10pm.

“The two guys, both from Zimbabwe, were standing there working when a car pulled up and a guy got out to shoot them before he got into his car and drove away again,” he says.

“Nobody there knew their names but we know they were not gangsters so we think the guy who shot them is somebody who sells the same stuff because there are a lot of them selling the same things.”

According to Bongani, one of the victims died on the scene while the other passed away in hospital.

A video sent to the Daily Voice showed a number of Samora Machel residents standing on the field where the shooting took place while police vans were cordoning off the scene of the crime.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the shooting took place but was unable to confirm the ages of the victims.

“Samora Machel Police arrived on the scene and found a male lying on the ground who sustained a gunshot wound to his head,” he says.

“According to reports, a second victim was at that stage already transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but sadly succumbed owing to the nature of the injuries sustained as a result of the gunshot wounds.

“The two males were declared deceased by the medical personnel.”

Swartbooi added that the motive for the attack was unknown while no arrests have been made.

[email protected]