The body of a young boy has been found in a bush near Siqalo informal settlement, his hands bound and his face covered with brown Sellotape. Police were still searching for kidnapped Nyanga eight-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana, who was taken on Friday around 5pm while playing with his friends in Super Nkatazo.

Siqalo community leader Thelma Tshabile says it is possible that it was Lukhololwam who was found on Monday afternoon. MISSING: Lukhololwam, eight “It was around 12.20pm when I received a call about the body near Botha Farm,” she explains. “I went there and found the remains wrapped with a Sellotape around his face, from just above the eyes to the chin.

“His hands and feet were bound. He was wearing a maroon top and navy blue jeans, and only one brown sandal.” Thelma says she called the police before sending out an alert to the neighbourhood watch group. “I was then informed that there is a boy who was kidnapped in Nyanga, and the message ended up reaching the boy’s family,” she says.

“They came to the scene and saw only the clothing description and they said it looks like what he was wearing the last time he was seen.” The kidnappers demanded a R100 000 ransom for Lukhololwam’s safe return. However, his mom Noxolo, 32, could only send R1 000 and has not heard from the captors again.

SCENE: Body was found on Monday. Picture: Leon Knipe Speaking to the Daily Voice on Tuesday, Noxolo says she was unsure if the remains found were of her only child, but is hopeful that he is still alive and well. “We are waiting for the police to come to us so we can make a move, that is what they told us,” she adds. “I am still hopeful, even though the kidnappers have not called me since Saturday when they demanded the ransom.”

Meanwhile, Thelma says several bodies have been found dumped in the same area recently, so mense have asked for police intervention. “It would be great if the bush was cut down and we have a field for the kids to play on, instead of it being used as a body dumping ground.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the body was found in a bush just off Weltevrede Road, Philippi.