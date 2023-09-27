The brother of one of the three passengers who died in Monday’s bus tragedy says that the family is “stukkend”. Amy Carelse, 30, from Rocklands died metres away from her workplace when the bus she was travelling in from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town overturned along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the Golden Arrow bus, while allegedly speeding on the wet road, causing it to overturn and crash into a lamp pole. The Clicks employee who worked at Vangate Mall, along with Yarick Damons and Marlize van Rooi, were declared dead on the scene while 21 passengers sustained serious to minor injuries. Videos and images of the horrific accident were shared online, showing how the passengers were scattered around the wreck.

William, Amy’s older brother, told the Daily Voice how he learnt about the incident. HEARTBROKEN: William Carelse. “I was asked if Amy was alright because of the pictures going viral, but I said it couldn’t be her because she was at work by 9am already. “Her manager then got in contact with me, then it kicked in. I phoned my mom and brother to check on her,” he said.

The mother of one’s body was officially identified by her family on Tuesday. PASSED ON: Amy Carelse. Picture supplied “I went to identify her body [on Tuesday] and it was sad to see how my sister looked. “It is a great loss, not to us alone but to her work colleagues, her boyfriend of nine years and her daughter.

“She was very outspoken but warm-hearted, friendly and always smiling,” he added. Athlone police spokesperson Zita Norman has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated and that survivors must come forward with information. GONE: Marlize van Rooi.Pictute supplied “A case of culpable homicide was opened at Athlone SAPS. Passengers that were on the bus are kindly requested to make contact with the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jakobus Smidt, on 021 697 9238/39,” Norman said.

Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert didn’t respond to the Daily Voice when asked if there are any updates following the tragedy. VICTIM: Yarick Damons. Meanwhile, William says that Amy’s tragic death came a day before their mother’s 71st birthday. “My sister is gone, she won’t be back. She was always there for my mom.

“My mom is 71 today so it is a great loss in the household,” he said. ACCIDENT: The overturned bus. Picture: Byron Lukas Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis extended his condolences to the bereaved families. “My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who passed away in this accident,” he added.