A slim bus driver locked skelms inside his vehicle and drove to Khayelitsha SAPS in Site B. There, three gun-wielding men were allegedly arrested after they entered a bus full of passengers yesterday.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the incident in Khayelitsha. “The driver drove to the police station as a precautionary measure before continuing his trip, no robbery took place. “The usual reporting didn’t happen, because there was no crime and the bus trip was resumed,” Dyke-Beyer said.

“SAPS would have more info on what happened once the bus arrived at the station and what occurred on their side thereafter.” However, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg told the Cape Argus that according to Khayelitsha detectives, they had no record of the case. Meanwhile, four of seven alleged robbers who have been terrorising Golden Arrow commuters appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Azole Madubela, Khumzi Ningo and Thulani Juta appeared in two cases, while Khanya Sopukana appeared on another robbery charge. The court heard that the cases were from August and September. The group had allegedly robbed bus drivers and passengers of their cellphones and money. The accused were arrested after a video of a bus robbery in NY3A emerged. On September 16 at around 12.30pm in Gugulethu, a bus driver was forced to stop his vehicle by seven armed men.

After the robbery they disembarked and can be seen putting the rifle back into the backpack. Dyke-Beyer said the footage would form part of a probe. “The incident was reported at Nyanga SAPS for investigation. We can also confirm that the footage from our on-board cameras was instrumental in apprehending the alleged perpetrators who were arrested on Tuesday, 19 September.”