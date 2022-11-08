A Golden Arrow bus driver is fighting for his life in hospital after he is believed to have lost control of his vehicle before crashing into Bosmansdam Bridge on the N7 on Monday. According to GABS spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, the driver was travelling alone and no other vehicles were involved, reports the Weekend Argus.

“Our driver was en route from Killarney to Nyanga when he seemingly lost control of the vehicle and collided into the bridge. “No other vehicles were involved, and no passengers were on board the bus. At this stage he is in a critical condition and is receiving emergency medical attention. The cause of the accident is not yet known,” said Dyke-Beyer. WRECK: gabs vehicle. File Picture: Soraya Crowie It has been reported that the driver suffered severe head injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the bus off the roadway and with extensive damage to its front. “The bus driver was found lying on the ground outside of the bus. Upon further assessment, he was found to have sustained serious injuries. “ER24 paramedics administered advanced life support interventions before transporting him to the hospital for further medical care.”