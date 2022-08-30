The man accused of killing a bus driver and injuring three others in what has been described as a war on Intercape appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. Unathi Sitsili, 28, who faces charges of murder and attempted murder will appear again on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on 13 July while on the run. He was tracked down to Klapmuts by detectives from the police’s serious and violent crime unit. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Unathi Sintsili, 28, appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a bail application. “He faces charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“The State charges him under Schedule 6 and will oppose bail. “His arrest followed the spate of shootings of Intercape buses in March and April. “The accused told his legal aid lawyer that he doesn’t have previous convictions and pending cases against him.

“His case was postponed to next Monday for bail information.” During a presentation to the provincial legislature, Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said the company’s buses have been under consistent attack this year and called on authorities to urgently intervene. In the most recent incident, two Intercape coaches came under fire near Nyanga on 3 August, when a driver was shot and wounded.