Silversands residents and their immediate neighbours say they are gatvol after being left high and dry by the ity of Cape Town as they have been without water for several days.

Cheryl Paulse, a resident of the Bardale Village complex, said she has had no water at her home since Sunday while others’ taps have run dry since last Friday.

“There has been nothing in the taps for many days now and we cannot live like this because we cannot wash, clean or even have something to drink,” she says.

“The City says it’s a burst water pipe that caused this and they are working on it but nothing is happening.

“The big concern for me is that many people living here, including myself, must take medication so we need water.”

SORRY: Badroodien

The 50-year-old added the City has provided water tanks for the communities affected but they are placed far away from her home.

“The water is off here in Bardale Village; in Blue Downs; Wesbank and other parts of Silversands so the queues are long and the tankers are so far away that I must get a lift to get there.”

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien apologised for the delay and says their teams have been hard at work to repair the damaged pipeline.

“We are mindful that the limited supply of water has an impact on both residents and our domestic and agricultural animals,” he says.

“The department is prioritising repair work and is working throughout the night to return the water service as soon as possible.”

