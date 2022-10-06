Another body has been found at the back of the Isiqalo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain. The corpse was found just 500 metres away from where kidnapped and murdered eight-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana was found last Monday.

The body of the unknown black man was set alight and still burning when discovered by a law enforcement officer who was driving by on Weltevrede Road in Philippi on . The dead man reportedly had head wounds while half of his body was burnt. A resident says: “When I got to the scene the law enforcement was already at the scene.

“The victim is a male, his upper body was burnt, and the flesh was starting to fall off. “He had one sock and shoe, he was laying face down on the grass. We asked the police to show us the face but they refused.” Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says they are investigating a case of murder.