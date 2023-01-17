Police are investigating the mysterious murder of a man who went missing just before Christmas, and whose burnt body was found in a wheelie bin a day later.
Morne Lewis, 36, from Belhar was found dead a day after he went missing on December 23, after leaving home at roughly 8pm to visit a friend.
When the Daily Voice reached out to the family, the newspaper was told that his wife was too traumatised to speak but is urging anyone with information to come forward.
A family spokesperson, a woman by the name of Mercia, says residents found a body behind Dalton Park in the early hours of December 24 in the vullis blik.
The body, with a tire around the neck, was badly burnt.
“SAPS were informed and the body was removed after forensics combed the area for evidence,” says Mercia.
“On December 26 I was contacted by the family that the body that was found could be their missing relative [Morne Lewis] because his wife identified a piece of clothing that was found at the scene.
“Forensics confirmed that the deceased’s DNA was indeed that of Morne Lewis.
“After this development SAPS is now busy with a murder investigation and the family can make funeral arrangements.”
Police spokesperson Ndakhwe Gwala confirms: “Belhar police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a body that was burnt beyond recognition on Saturday December 24. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the police are following all leads.”
Anyone with information that might assist in the case can anonymously contact the investigating officer constable Nobethe-Jange on 021 953 8114, or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MYSAPS mobile application.