Police are investigating the mysterious murder of a man who went missing just before Christmas, and whose burnt body was found in a wheelie bin a day later. Morne Lewis, 36, from Belhar was found dead a day after he went missing on December 23, after leaving home at roughly 8pm to visit a friend.

When the Daily Voice reached out to the family, the newspaper was told that his wife was too traumatised to speak but is urging anyone with information to come forward. A family spokesperson, a woman by the name of Mercia, says residents found a body behind Dalton Park in the early hours of December 24 in the vullis blik. The body, with a tire around the neck, was badly burnt.

“SAPS were informed and the body was removed after forensics combed the area for evidence,” says Mercia. “On December 26 I was contacted by the family that the body that was found could be their missing relative [Morne Lewis] because his wife identified a piece of clothing that was found at the scene. INFO: Mising case was closed. “Forensics confirmed that the deceased’s DNA was indeed that of Morne Lewis.