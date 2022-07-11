A family has confirmed that a body that was found buried in a shallow grave in Zeekoevlei belongs to a missing Athlone man. Ashraf Galant, 40, was last seen on May 25 when he went to visit his wife and child in Hillview.

He never arrived and his body was found almost a month after he disappeared. Speaking to the Daily Voice in her Hazendal home, Ganiefa October, 58, said they found out on Friday that it was her son who was found in the hole. GRIEF: Ganiefa October, 58. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “He had been stabbed, shot, burnt and then buried, pieces of tyres were found in the shallow grave,” she says.

“His wife’s friend was able to identify the shoes which he wore on the day he left home. “We couldn’t claim his body as it was badly damaged. After we took the DNA test, it was confirmed that it was Ashraf.” Following Ashraf’s janaazah on Saturday, the heartbroken mom says she wants answers.

“He had been living in Athlone for five years but his wife was in Hillview,” she says. “He came back home after my younger son was murdered. He decided to come home and left the life that he lived [gang associations]. “When he was here at home, I never heard any complaints from anyone about him. I don’t know why he was killed and I would like answers about that.”