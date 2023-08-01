An inverter was donated to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after vuilgat skelms ransacked their vet shop during stage 6 load shedding last month. Following the incident, the SPCA made a plea for assistance and the generous “power rangers” from Automation Africa came to their rescue.

According to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams, the winkel in Gabriel Road, Plumstead was looted while the krag was off for four hours, which had rendered the shop’s alarm and camera systems powerless. “Criminals, taking advantage of this, robbed and ransacked the store causing substantial damage to the interior and structure and stole valuable products and cash,” Abrahams said. “Understanding the critical importance of an uninterrupted power supply to the vet shop’s security systems, Automation Africa stepped in to help with the remarkable donation of a 5Kva Luxpower Hybrid inverter system with wifi dongle for remote monitoring paired with a 5.12kW 48v Lithium Volta battery, that will keep the power on, even when Eskom turns it off,” she added.

THANKS: SPCA’s Ndukwana, Automation Africa’s Bristow Director of Automation Africa, Mark Bristow, said that the company saw a need that could be filled via products that the company supplies. “We all love animals at Automation Africa and we’re fortunate to be at a point where we can give back to the community,” he said. “We admire the organisation’s work and their efforts to help themselves via an income generating initiative and we wanted to support that.