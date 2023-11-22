One man has been arrested after an elderly Parow Valley couple was bludgeoned to death during a house robbery on Monday. The traumatised family of Betsy, 76, and Pieter Senekal, 72, were informed that burglars had broken in through the roof of the couple’s home in Market Street.

It is believed that the bodies were discovered after a neighbour noticed the hole in the roof and upon investigation found Betsy lying in one of the rooms. VICTIM: Tannie Betsy Senekal, 76. Picture supplied Niece Wilma Coetzee, 55, says she was at work when she received the devastating phone call. Wilma says: “Aunty Betsy is my father’s sister and he is in Uitenhage. He called me to say what had happened and myself and my husband rushed all the way from Gordon’s Bay.

“We were told that it was a very gruesome scene and that both of them had head injuries which they think was caused by a blunt object. “They confirmed the perpetrators gained access through the roof and some of the items in the home were missing.” MURDERED: Pieter Senekal, 72. Picture supplied Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident and says: “Parow police responded to a complaint on Monday. Upon their arrival in Market Street at around 8.30am, they found the bodies of a male and a female. The motive for this attack is house robbery.”

According to a Daily Voice source, cops went on the hunt for the skelms and arrested one man so far. The source says: “They caught him on the same day and he was taken to Parow SAPS. “He is a known druggie and skelm in the area and the cops also found the TV and groceries stolen from the house.”

HOME INVASION: The couple's Parow house. Crime scene: Leon Knipe Swartbooi confirms the arrest and says the investigating officer went the extra mile, saying: "His dedication was rewarded when a 27-year-old man was arrested. The possibility that more arrests can be made are not excluded." Wilma says the family is struggling to come to grips with the horrific manner in which the couple were murdered. She adds: "Tannie Betsy had worked for Telkom all the years and Oom Pieter worked at Standard Bank. They lived very peacefully and were grandparents to many children. The have a daughter who lives in Canada and she is now on her way home after hearing what happened."